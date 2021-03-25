Biden to host first press conference under pressure on immigration and guns
Published
Biden to give first press conference as president today, with Republicans noting the event coming later than for any other recent incumbentFull Article
Published
Biden to give first press conference as president today, with Republicans noting the event coming later than for any other recent incumbentFull Article
Elise Preston reports he will cover topics including the pandemic, guns, and immigration.
By Steve Herman
U.S. President Joe Biden has selected Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of one of the biggest..