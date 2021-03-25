New Zealand Approves Automatic Paid Leave After Miscarriage

New Zealand Approves Automatic Paid Leave After Miscarriage

HNGN

Published

New Zealand's parliament deliberated unanimously on Wednesday to enable mothers and their partners three days of paid bereavement leave following a miscarriage. While employers in the nation were already required to offer paid leave in the event of pregnancy loss, there was some uncertainty surrounding the eligibility.

Full Article