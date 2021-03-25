Report: Raptors trade with Jazz to set up Kyle Lowry deal
Published
The Toronto Raptors are trading Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The...Full Article
Published
The Toronto Raptors are trading Matt Thomas to the Utah Jazz for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The...Full Article
Kyle Lowry's agent denied a Philadelphia Inquirer report that said the Toronto Raptors wanted to wind up on the Sixers with the..