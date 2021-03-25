Egypt's Suez Canal still blocked as huge ship leaves global trade in a jam
Published
Experts said that the frenzied flotation efforts could take weeks, with the head of one of the salvage companies likening the ship to a...Full Article
Published
Experts said that the frenzied flotation efforts could take weeks, with the head of one of the salvage companies likening the ship to a...Full Article
Egyptian authorities race to free a giant container ship which is blocking the Suez Canal, a key transit point for the global..
A cargo ship has turned sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking traffic in a crucial East-West waterway for global shipping.The..