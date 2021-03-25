Biden warns North Korea of 'responses' if they continue to test ballistic missiles
President Joe Biden warned that there would be "responses" if North Korea continues to fire ballistic missiles following the hermit...Full Article
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japan's prime minister said, fuelling tension..
Here's the latest for Thursday March 25th: North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles; Biden puts VP Harris in charge of White House..