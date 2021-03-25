Major Damage Reported After Tornado Hits Near Birmingham, Alabama
Published
For more than 90 minutes a tornado roared across north-central Alabama, causing major damage. - Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.comFull Article
Published
For more than 90 minutes a tornado roared across north-central Alabama, causing major damage. - Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.comFull Article
A tornado produced “significant” damage in the Birmingham, Alabama, area on Thursday amid the second major tornado outbreak..