Winter storm death toll in Texas now more than 100, DSHS says
Published
Previously, the death toll caused by the February winter storm stood at 57, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.Full Article
Published
Previously, the death toll caused by the February winter storm stood at 57, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.Full Article
[NFA] An Arctic air mass delivered bone-chilling temperatures to parts of the U.S. unaccustomed to frigid weather, leaving millions..