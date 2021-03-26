FLASHBACK: Obama defended filibuster in 2005, now calls it ‘Jim Crow relic’
Published
President Barack Obama, whose comments about the filibuster being an outdated practice reminiscent of the Jim Crow era were echoed by...Full Article
Published
President Barack Obama, whose comments about the filibuster being an outdated practice reminiscent of the Jim Crow era were echoed by...Full Article
Despite speculation that he would serve only one four-year term, U.S. President Joe Biden, who at 78 is the oldest person in..