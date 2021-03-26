News24.com | Firebomb attack at Aung San Suu Kyi party headquarters in Myanmar
Published
A fire from a hurled Molotov cocktail has broken out at the party headquarters of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Full Article
Published
A fire from a hurled Molotov cocktail has broken out at the party headquarters of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Full Article
An official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy died in custody in Myanmar overnight, after being detained in a..
Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup. Emily Wither..