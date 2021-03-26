N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday confirmed it had tested a new guided missile, as President Joe Biden warned of...Full Article
Hours after North Korea claimed to have resumed testing its nuclear missiles, specifically a 'newly-developed' projectile, U.S...
North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japan's prime minister said, fuelling tension..