China imposes sanctions on UK

The Foreign Ministry of the People's Republic of China announced the imposition of sanctions and restrictions against a number of British representatives in response to London's sanctions against China. "China has decided to impose sanctions on nine British officers and four organizations that maliciously spread lies and misinformation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. According to the official, the British side imposed unilateral sanctions against Chinese individuals and legal entities under the pretext of the so-called human rights problem in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).