All Minnesotans over 16 eligible for a COVID vaccine starting March 30
Published
Gov. Walz will announce Friday that the state is expanding registration as the federal government promises an increased supply of vaccine doses.Full Article
Published
Gov. Walz will announce Friday that the state is expanding registration as the federal government promises an increased supply of vaccine doses.Full Article
Phase 2 starts Wednesday, March 31.
MBTA has set goal of getting back to pre-pandemic service levels; More NH residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week; PAX..