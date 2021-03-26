It's now illegal in Georgia to give food and water to voters in line
Published
Georgia's new sweeping elections law has a number of controversial provisions that will restrict access to voting.Full Article
Published
Georgia's new sweeping elections law has a number of controversial provisions that will restrict access to voting.Full Article
Last November, despite a global pandemic, voter intimidation, and an unprecedented disinformation campaign, a record number of..
Top Democrats and advocates have harshly criticized the restrictions, which include a ban on giving food and water to voters in..