9-year-old Mexican girl drowns crossing Rio Grande into US
Published
A 9-year-old Mexican girl drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas this week with her family, according to federal officials.Full Article
The girl was found unconscious on an island on the Mexican side of the river near the Texas border and could not be revived.
The child's death comes as the Biden administration contends with a surge of migrants attempting to cross the Mexican border into..