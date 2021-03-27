North Korea on Saturday snapped back at President Joe Biden's criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the North's right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its...Full Article
North Korea responds to Joe Biden over criticism of launches
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
N. Korea 'top priority' after missile tests: Biden
Reuters - Politics
Hours after North Korea claimed to have resumed testing its nuclear missiles, specifically a 'newly-developed' projectile, U.S...
North Korean missile launch tests Biden, Olympics
Reuters - Politics
Border Issue Dominates Biden’s First News Conference
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Is China Really A Peace-Loving Country? – OpEd
In the first week of March, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, Global Times, shared some..
Eurasia Review
Biden on North Korea Missile Launches: 'Nothing Much Has Changed'
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that North Korea's move to test-fire two short-range missiles over the weekend shows that..
Newsmax