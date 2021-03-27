Hilary Duff and Husband Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Child
Published
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are already parents to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca CruzFull Article
Published
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are already parents to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and Duff is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca CruzFull Article
Pregnant Hilary Duff has an inkling she's going to have a baby boy.
Hilary Duff is hoping her third child will be another boy, because she’s “a little scared” to have two girls after her..