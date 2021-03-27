Much-feared asteroid Apophis won't hit Earth for at least 100 years, Nasa says
Published
Chunk of space rock was once the ‘poster child for hazardous asteroids’ but it will be a while before humans need to worry about it againFull Article
Published
Chunk of space rock was once the ‘poster child for hazardous asteroids’ but it will be a while before humans need to worry about it againFull Article
New observations from NASA have determined that the asteroid Apophis, which was thought to pose a risk to impacting Earth in 2068,..
Whew, now here's some good cosmic news: Nasa has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing..