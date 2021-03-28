By Salma Ahmed Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal Authority chief said on Saturday that officials could not lay out a set timetable for when Panamanian container ship, The Ever Given, will be dislodged. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei said that the ship broke the canalâ€™s bank and can only be moved using excavators. The ship has been wedged diagonally...Full Article
Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal Authority Chief Says â€˜No Timetableâ€™ To Dislodge Container Ship
