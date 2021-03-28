UFC 260: Francis Ngannou overwhelms Stipe Miocic to claim heavyweight title
Published
Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the...Full Article
Published
Francis Ngannou claimed the UFC heavyweight championship on Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the...Full Article
Francis Ngannou became the UFC’s new heavyweight champion after stopping Stipe Miocic in the second round at UFC 260 with the..
Francis Ngannou knocks out Stipe Miocic in the second round to capture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in Las Vegas at UFC..