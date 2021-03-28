Putin gives Biden a lesson in Statesmanship

What a masterclass in statesmanship as Putin puts Biden over his knee, pulls down his pants and tans his backside. In public. The world celebrates... Well let us be honest here, ladies and gentlemen, Biden is not exactly a Statesman, is he? The best he has done to date was to be a rather boring number two to that Obomber person, you know, the one who insulted the Nobel Peace Institution with an illegal act of butchery in Libya. So who the Hell is Biden to go mud-slinging? In fact, one look at Biden's record so far reveals one more befitting of a psychopath, a sociopath and a mass murderer. And an insult to his professed Catholic faith. He backed the USA's illegal invasion of Iraq, in which children had their limbs and faces blown off, in which whole families were slaughtered, in which torture and concentration camps became synonymous with the United States of America, in which detainees were tortured on secret CIA flights (all you have to do is research the slots at airports, they're all documented). It sounds more like the work of the Devil, does it not?