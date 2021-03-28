Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day...Full Article
Protesters and soldiers clashed in Mandalay, Myanmar, as more than 100 people were killed in the country on Saturday March 27.
Anti-coup protesters took to the streets on Armed Forces Day — which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation..