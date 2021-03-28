Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the...Full Article
Live: More tugboats called to Ever Given in Suez Canal as tide rises
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Plan Made To Refloat Ship Blocking Suez Canal Using Tide
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Suez (Egypt)- The company that owns the giant container ship stuck sideways across the Suez Canal said..