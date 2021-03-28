Live: More tugboats called to Ever Given in Suez Canal as tide rises

Live: More tugboats called to Ever Given in Suez Canal as tide rises

New Zealand Herald

Published

Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the...

Full Article