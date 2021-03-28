Palm Sunday ceremonies kick off the start of Holy Week
Published
Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Easter vigil and Easter Sunday during the week.
Published
Christians celebrate Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Easter vigil and Easter Sunday during the week.
CNA Staff, Mar 28, 2021 / 09:35 am (CNA).- Indonesian President Joko Widodo condemned a bomb attack at a Catholic cathedral after a..
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is celebrating solemn Holy Week ceremonies for a second straight year without the usual throngs of..
CNA Staff, Mar 28, 2021 / 02:05 am (CNA).- A suspected suicide bomb attack targeted Catholics leaving a cathedral after Palm Sunday..