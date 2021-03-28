Woody Allen Speaks Out On ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ About Daughter Dylan Farrow’s Allegations
Published
Woody Allen again proclaimed his innocence today in a rare interview on CBS Sunday Morning, addressing allegations of sexual abuse...Full Article
Published
Woody Allen again proclaimed his innocence today in a rare interview on CBS Sunday Morning, addressing allegations of sexual abuse...Full Article
“CBS Sunday Morning” will air a new interview tomorrow with Woody Allen, whose sexual abuse scandal has gained renewed..
Mia Farrow is “scared” of her ex-partner Woody Allen, as she says he's worried he will go "on the attack again" to fight..