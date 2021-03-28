Clearing Of Woody Weeds In Baringo County, Kenya, May Yield Major Livelihood Benefits

A new study suggests that clearing the invasive woody weed Prosopis julifora and grassland restoration in Baringo County, Kenya, may have significant financial benefits for local stakeholders and contribute to climate change mitigation.
