Will Europe’s Third Coronavirus Wave Be The Worst?

France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before allowing them to cross the border as a third wave of Covid-19 infections 'could be the worst so far' in Europe.
On Friday, France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases after registering 45,641 on Thursday...
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before allowing them to cross the border as a third wave of Covid-19 infections 'could be the worst so far' in Europe.