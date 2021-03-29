Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he had experienced minor side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine after being administered the initial shot. He reportedly woke up the next morning after the vaccination, and it appeared to him he felt a slight pain in the muscles.Full Article
Russian President Putin Experiences Minor Side Effects After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot
