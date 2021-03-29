Businessinsider.co.za | Massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has been freed
After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.Full Article
It finally happened: The massive Ever Given cargo ship that’s been blocking the Suez Canal and holding up traffic has been freed..
The cargo ship had been stuck in the crucial waterway for six days, causing a massive traffic jam. Its pilot is very please.