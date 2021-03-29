Ever Given Partially Afloat As Salvage Teams Race To Reopen Suez Canal
The Ever Given has been wedged at an angle across the Suez Canal since Tuesday, preventing other shipping vessels from traveling through the waterway.Full Article
Suez Canal salvage teams are alternating between dredging and tugging as they continue to try to dislodge a massive container ship..