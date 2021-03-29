Suez Canal Ship Is Free
The operation that wrested the ship from where it ran aground five days ago was one of the most intense in recent maritime history.Full Article
As of this morning, 367 vessels are still waiting to pass through the canal.
Finally the wait is over as Almost a week after it ran aground in Suez Canal, blocking hundreds of ships, the giant cargo ship MV..