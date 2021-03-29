'Scared' CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warns of 'impending doom'
Published
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky became emotional at a White House coronavirus press briefing on Monday — her voice breaking as she...Full Article
Published
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky became emotional at a White House coronavirus press briefing on Monday — her voice breaking as she...Full Article
After announcing that the United States has surpassed 30 million cases of Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US..
Watch VideoAcross the country, cases of COVID-19 are starting to trend higher, again, as health experts warn of another..