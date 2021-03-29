Obi-Wan Kenobi Series to Begin Production in April, Cast Revealed
Published
Get full details on the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master.Full Article
Published
Get full details on the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master.Full Article
After much anticipation from fans, the Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off TV show will begin filming in April, Disney has announced.
Disney+ has officially announced the cast of their upcoming Star Wars special event series, Obi-Wan Kenobi Ewan McGregor will be..
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ TV series will start filming in April, with Ewan McGregor reprising his famous role, Disney has..