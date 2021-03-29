All Coloradans 16 And Older Will Be Eligible For A COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning April 2
Published
Colorado will fully open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older by April 2, about two weeks sooner than predicted.Full Article
Published
Colorado will fully open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older by April 2, about two weeks sooner than predicted.Full Article
Beginning April 5, all individuals 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine. Sixteen and 17-year-olds will..
In Los Angeles County alone, the new eligibility requirements will mean about 1.4 million more people will qualify. Nearly four..