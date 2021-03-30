Businessinsider.co.za | London recorded zero Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 6 months
Published
England has been in a national lockdown since December, and been rapidly vaccinating people over the last few months.Full Article
Published
England has been in a national lockdown since December, and been rapidly vaccinating people over the last few months.Full Article
Last week saw Birmingham record zero deaths across two separate days, for the first time in months
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..