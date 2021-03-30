Archegos Capital fallout may wipe $6bn from global banks: Report
Published
Losses at Archegos Capital led to fire sale of stocks after it failed to meet a calls for more collateral.Full Article
Published
Losses at Archegos Capital led to fire sale of stocks after it failed to meet a calls for more collateral.Full Article
Regulators in the US, UK, Switzerland and Japan said they were closely monitoring developments.
Several global investment banks are facing huge losses after US hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on a margin call. The margin..
The market in New York got off to a slower start on Monday as the fallout from last Friday’s fire sale hit US traders. Shortly..