Seth Rogen: Emma Watson did not storm off the sets of ‘This Is The End’
Published
Rogen said there was miscommunication between him and Watson that led her to an “uncomfortable position”Full Article
Published
Rogen said there was miscommunication between him and Watson that led her to an “uncomfortable position”Full Article
Seth Rogen said he misrepresented a story about Emma Watson storming off the set of 'This is the End.'
Seth Rogen reveled in an interview with British GQ that Emma Watson walked off the set of "This is the End" while filming.