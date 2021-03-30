Canada Prohibits Adults Under 55 To Receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Canada on Monday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for adults under 55 amid concerns it could be linked to rare blood clotting. The halt was advised by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for safety reasons.

