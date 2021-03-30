Canada on Monday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for adults under 55 amid concerns it could be linked to rare blood clotting. The halt was advised by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for safety reasons.Full Article
Canada Prohibits Adults Under 55 To Receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
