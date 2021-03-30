French court takes Russia's side in Crimea lawsuit

The Paris Court of Appeal overturned the decision to recover $1.3 billion from Russia as part of the the suit filed by Ukraine's Oschadbank against Russia over assets in Crimea. “On March 30, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned the 2018 arbitration award on the claim from PJSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine,” a message posted on the website of the Russian Ministry of Justice said. The ministry explained that the court “upheld the argument from Russia's Ministry of Justice, according to which the arbitration tribunal had no jurisdiction to consider the dispute” and thus canceled the decision.