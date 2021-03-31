Businessinsider.co.za | White House says Biden dog was involved in another biting incident
Major, the younger of the Biden dogs, had just returned to the White House after being taken to Delaware for special training.Full Article
Major had been sent to Delaware for training after nipping a White House employee earlier this month.
The incident, which involved a National Park Service employee, took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon.