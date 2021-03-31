Republican Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative in the US Congress and a close ally of former US president Donald Trump, has revealed he is being investigated by the Justice Department over a former relationship with a teenage girl.Gaetz,...Full Article
Trump ally Matt Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship with teenager
