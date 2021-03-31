South Carolina routs Texas 62-34 to reach women's Final Four
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is now 13-3 against Texas coach Vic Schaefer, who spent previous eight seasons at SEC rival Mississippi State.Full Article
In South Carolina's Dawn Staley and Arizona's Adia Barnes, the Women's Final Four will have two Black coaches for the first time,..
Dawn Staley makes the third Final Four of her Gamecock tenure