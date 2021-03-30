Bidens' dog Major involved in another biting incident
Published
The Bidens' dog Major has been involved in another biting incident that required medical attention, two people with knowledge of the incident tell CNN.Full Article
Published
The Bidens' dog Major has been involved in another biting incident that required medical attention, two people with knowledge of the incident tell CNN.Full Article
Biden’s German
Shepherds Involved
in Biting Incident
at White House.
President Joe Biden’s two
German..
The 3-year-old German shepherd reportedly bit a National Park Service employee Monday afternoon.