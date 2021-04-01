Four people, including child, killed in Orange, California, shooting
The suspect and another person were injured and taken to a hospital after the shooting at a business complex Wednesday evening, police said.Full Article
Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting in Orange, local authorities said Wednesday. Two others, including the..
