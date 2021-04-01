Francisco Lindor and Mets Agree on $341 Million Contract Extension
The superstar shortstop is committed to Queens through 2031 after adding 10 years to his previous one-year deal.
Lindor hasn't yet made his Mets regular season debut, but he'll be around for a long time