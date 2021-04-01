Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith say they're sexually attracted to women
Published
“I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong...Full Article
Published
“I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong...Full Article
Willow Smith could see herself falling in love with a woman in the future, as she's had "very strong feelings for women" in the..