Mass Shooting in Orange County, California, Child Reportedly Among the Dead
Published
Police reportedly shot the gunman, apprehended them and then took them to a hospital. But the motive for the shooting remains unknown.Full Article
Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, a police official said...
Police say the suspect was shot and wounded and the situation has now been "stabilised".