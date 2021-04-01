At least 43 children have died in violence during Myanmar's coup, according to reports described as "horrifying".Full Article
'Horrifying' violence has killed at least 43 children in Myanmar, report says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Battle For The Soul Of Islam – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Trouble is brewing in the backyard of Muslim-majority states competing for religious soft power and leadership of the Muslim world..
You might like
More coverage
Women in Latin America protest the increasing violence towards women
Newsflare STUDIO
In Latin America, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the deep patriarchal schemes that seriously affect women in the region.