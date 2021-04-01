2021 Elections In Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov’s ‘Russian Roulette’ – Analysis

2021 Elections In Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov’s ‘Russian Roulette’ – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

Regular parliamentary elections in the Republic of Bulgaria are due to take place on April 4, 2021. At the elections, 240 representatives/deputies in the Bulgarian National Assembly will be elected according to the proportional system with closed lists. The total number of electoral units is 31. Depending on the size of the...

Full Article