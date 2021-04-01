UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use
Published
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19...Full Article
Published
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19...Full Article
The health officials said they still believe the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible..
LONDON (AP) — German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more..