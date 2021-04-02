Taiwan Train Derails in Tunnel, Killing at Least 36 People
It was the island’s deadliest railway accident in decades and reportedly happened after the train collided with a construction vehicle.Full Article
A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan according to the country's tranport ministry leaving 36 people dead and at least 72..
A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck, with at least 36 people feared dead and..